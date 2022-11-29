Josh, Dailyhunt's Parent VerSe Fires 150 Employees, Cuts Salaries For Many

VerSe Innovation Pvt., the parent company of short video app Josh and news app Dailyhunt, has laid off about 150 employees and cut salaries for a section of its employees as cost-cutting measures across startups continue.

"Given the current economic climate, like other businesses, we’ve evaluated our strategic priorities. Considering the long-term viability of the business...we have taken steps to implement our regular biannual performance management cycle and made performance and business considerations to streamline our costs and our teams. This has impacted 5% of our 3,000-strong workforce," a VerSe Innovation spokesperson told BQ Prime.

In addition, VerSe said it has implemented a 11% pay cut for individuals with salaries above 10 lakh per annum "to ensure long-term profitable growth."

It added that it remains "committed and bullish" on its apps Josh, Dailyhunt, and PublicVibe to "drive profitable growth."