Joining ONDC Will Become A Market Compulsion For Giants, Says CEO Koshy

It will become a "market compulsion" for e-commerce giants such as Amazon Inc. and Flipkart Pvt. to join the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce network, according to its Chief Executive Officer, T. Koshy.

"As a policy, we encourage everyone to come to ONDC with their main paltforms. We also know it will not happen overnight. We never force anyone to do anything. In the long run, our intention is to bring everyone onboard," Koshy said. "Eventually, what will happen is that even if you look at the big players, they will have to join...it will become a market compulsion."

Despite repeated calls, India's e-commerce giants Amazon, Zomato, Swiggy, and Flipkart have stayed mum on joining ONDC via their main apps.

Though Amazon said in February it would join the network via its logistics arm, it finds no mention on the ONDC website yet. Flipkart is part of the ONDC only via Ekart Pvt. as a logistics service provider.

"Monolithic tech platforms won’t be able to offer opportunities like a network can. Instead of a siloed effort where a winner takes all, ONDC is for greater discoverability, better pricing, quality, and similar things for a seller, so a seller would be able to find more buyers," Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said.

He also criticised companies for creating separate ONDC-specific platforms. "We don't want that. We want the main platform to come up to ONDC...I’ve been telling Koshy (referring to the ONDC CEO) to stop anybody who says we have built a special platform for ONDC. That’s not exactly what we intended ONDC to do. In a way, that’s an unfair way to try and get the benefits of ONDC as a seller," he had said.

Though Goyal didn't refer to any specific platform, PhonePe forayed into hyperlocal e-commerce via its Pincode app on April 4. The app has been launched as a separate consumer app by PhonePe and is built on top of ONDC.