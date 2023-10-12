JLR Reports Best-Ever H1 Performance; Sales Grow Two-Fold To 2,356 Units

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Thursday reported its highest-ever performance in the first half of this fiscal with sales of 2,356 units.

The automaker had retailed around 1,194 units in the April-September period of the last financial year.

The strong half-yearly growth was driven by record sales in both quarters, with Q2 witnessing a 108 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and retails of 1,308 units, JLR India said in a statement.