JLR Expects To Report £400 Million Positive Free Cash Flow In Q1

Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover expects a positive free cash flow of £400 million in the quarter-ended June due to higher sales as supply chain issues ease.

Retail sales jumped 29% year-on-year to 1.02 lakh units in the first quarter, while wholesale sales rose 30% to 93,253 units. Both sales were down 1% sequentially.

Even as sales remain strong, the order book has declined to 1.85 lakh units from 2 lakh in the quarter-ended March, reflecting "continuing improvement in chip and other supply constraints".

The U.K.-based luxury carmaker reported a positive free cash flow of £815 million in the quarter ended March, with an EBIT margin of 6.5%. The quarter marked its strongest financial performance in several quarters.