JLL Gets Contract From Rolls-Royce For Facilities Management Of Real Estate In Six Countries
As part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce’s exclusive strategic global FM partner across 15 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space at 44 sites in six countries.
Global property consultant JLL on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to provide facilities management (FM) services to Rolls-Royce's real estate portfolio across six countries, including India.In a statement, JLL said it has been "appointed by Rolls-Royce...to run global facilities management (FM) operations across the company's real estate portfolio in China, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States."
Global property consultant JLL on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to provide facilities management (FM) services to Rolls-Royce's real estate portfolio across six countries, including India.
In a statement, JLL said it has been "appointed by Rolls-Royce...to run global facilities management (FM) operations across the company’s real estate portfolio in China, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States."
As part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce’s exclusive strategic global FM partner across 15 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space at 44 sites in six countries, it added.
Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land.
JLL, a Fortune 500® company, has an annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world.