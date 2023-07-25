BQPrimeBusiness NewsJK Paper Shares Rise Over 7% After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

JK Paper Shares Rise Over 7% After Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

The paper company's first-quarter net profit rose 18% YoY to Rs 312.56 crore, compared with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 234 crore.

25 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@beatriz_perez?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Beatriz Pérez Moya</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/office-Paper?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Beatriz Pérez Moya on Unsplash)

Shares of JK Paper Ltd. surged over 7% on Tuesday after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The paper company's net profit rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 312.56 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 234 crore.

JK Paper Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY) 

  • Revenue up 11% at Rs 1,584.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,640 crore)

  • Ebitda up 13% at Rs 477.19 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 424 crore)

  • Ebitda margins at 30.1% (Bloomberg Estimate: 26%)

  • Net profit up 18% at Rs 312.56 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 234 crore)

Shares of the company rose 5.87% to Rs 331.70 apiece as of 9:43 a.m., as compared to a 0.12% gain in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip gained as much as 7.25% intraday, the most since March 17.

The relative strength index was at 59.90. Total traded volume stood at 23.2 times its 30-day average.

Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 28%.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT