JK Lakshmi Cement Shareholders Reject Proposal To Raise Inter Corporate Transaction Limit

Shareholders of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. (JKLC) have rejected a special resolution for increasing inter corporate transaction limit to Rs 10,000 crore.

The special resolution, which sought shareholders’ approval for increasing the limit under section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 for making investments, giving loans, providing guarantees, etc - could get only 71.10% of the total votes polled at the AGM held on August 24, 2023, said the scrutinizer's report uploaded by JKLC on stock exchanges.

Although 28.90% of the votes were polled against the proposal through video conferencing, the Companies Act mandates that a special resolution has to be passed by a super majority, which refers to at least 75% of the members voting in favour of it.