Jio's Postpaid Plans Not A Big Threat To Airtel, Vi: Analysts

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s latest attempt to garner postpaid users is likely to come a cropper as subscribers on rival networks are unlikely to bite the bait.

That's because postpaid users are an extremely sticky lot, according to Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co. in India.

"For a postpaid user, it becomes very difficult to switch operators and the telecom companies know that," he told BQ Prime. "There's very little churn in terms of postpaid and they do not get swayed by offers."

For the third time in five years, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. has revised lower its postpaid plans for the family as well as the individual, undercutting similar offerings by Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. by up to 35%.

Still, net-net, the final tariffs on the postpaid family plans are comparable.