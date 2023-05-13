JioCinema Launches Premium Subscription Plan As HBO, Warner Bros. Shows Arrive On Platform

OTT platform JioCinema has launched a premium subscription plan under which the platform will be charging Rs 999 for a year, allowing its users to stream HBO and Warner Bros.-related content.

In April, Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18, which is owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd., announced a multi-layer agreement to bring HBO and Warner Bros. content to JioCinema.

The deal has allowed JioCinema to become the exclusive streaming home for HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content in India.