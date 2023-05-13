JioCinema Launches Premium Subscription Plan As HBO, Warner Bros. Shows Arrive On Platform
JioCinemas has launched a premium subscription plan of Rs 999 for a year.
OTT platform JioCinema has launched a premium subscription plan under which the platform will be charging Rs 999 for a year, allowing its users to stream HBO and Warner Bros.-related content.
In April, Warner Bros Discovery and Viacom18, which is owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd., announced a multi-layer agreement to bring HBO and Warner Bros. content to JioCinema.
The deal has allowed JioCinema to become the exclusive streaming home for HBO, Max Original, and Warner Bros. content in India.
Source: JioCinema.com
All of the HBO shows, such as House of the Dragon and Succession, that were previously available on Hotstar have been moved to JioCinema starting from May.
Jio subscribers are provided with a host of free content ranging from movies, web series, TV shows, documentaries, music videos, and sports on the platform.
The digital streaming platform gained popularity after securing rights to stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 live online and also offered free streaming of Indian Premier League 2023.
It clocked over 1,300 crore video views in the first five weeks of IPL 2023, Viacom18 had said in a statement.
Disney Star was the sole owner of TV and digital rights of the Indian Premier League during the last five years. Now, the five-year media rights for IPL, starting from 2023, are split between Disney Star and Viacom18.
The partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to allow JioCinema to provide thousands of hours of streaming video content to its subscribers and capture a larger market share of the OTT/streaming industry in India.