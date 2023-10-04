KKR Expands India Operations With Gurugram Office
The new location is an 'important part of how we scale our global operations and service our clients', says COO Ryan Stork.
U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. has expanded its operations in India with a new office in Gurugram.
This will be KKR's second office in India after it entered the country in 2006 and established its Mumbai office in 2009.
The office will hire about 150 new employees initially in Gurugram by early 2024, including finance, operations, human capital, and technology talent, by the end of the year.
"Today’s milestone marks the beginning of a sizable investment in talent in India, as the new location is an important part of how we scale our global operations and service our clients," Chief Operating Officer Ryan Stork said.
As part of the expansion, the firm also appointed Nisha Awasthi as a managing director to manage the new office. She joins KKR after two decades at BlackRock, where she was most recently head of financial markets advisory.
The expansion for KKR comes after Gaurav Trehan, the chief executive officer of its India operations, was elevated to lead the firm's Asia-Pacific private equity operations as well.
KKR has been active in India with investments in Jio Platforms Ltd., Peyush Bansal's Lenskart, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., Avendus Capital and Five Star Business Finance Ltd., among many others.