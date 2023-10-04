KKR Expands India Operations With Gurugram Office

U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co. has expanded its operations in India with a new office in Gurugram.

This will be KKR's second office in India after it entered the country in 2006 and established its Mumbai office in 2009.

The office will hire about 150 new employees initially in Gurugram by early 2024, including finance, operations, human capital, and technology talent, by the end of the year.