Jio Platforms Subsidiary Radisys Completes Acquisition Of Mimosa Networks

According to a release on Friday, "Radisys Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks, from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc."

With this, Mimosa has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radisys. Radisys' acquisition of Mimosa will accelerate the availability of broadband access for advancing societies, the release said.