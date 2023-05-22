Jio Outpaces Airtel In March Subscriber Addition, Vi Languishes

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. gained the highest number of subscribers in March, outpacing the additions at Bharti Airtel Ltd., while Vodafone Idea Ltd. continued to lose users.

The telecom venture of India's richest person added 3.05-million net subscribers in March. Airtel gained 1.03 million subscribers and Vi lost 1.21 million, according to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Monday.

In March, 11.70 million subscribers submitted requests for mobile number portability, increasing the total number of such requests to 819.70 million.