Jio Leads 5G Rollout, Airtel Prone To Market Share Loss, Says Report

Analysts at investment services provider JPMorgan in the report said the measured coverage could prompt a higher capital expenditure over the next 12-18 months by Bharti Airtel, which could face potential market share losses if the coverage gap is not closed.

"Bharti Airtel lags Reliance Jio in most metrics across circles, suggesting a modest relative pace of roll-outs across 21 circles, implying higher capex risk and potential market share losses if not closed," the report said.