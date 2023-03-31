Jio Financial Services: Valuation, Size And More

In one of many shareholder value-unlocking exercise expected in Reliance Industries Ltd., the National Company Law Tribunal has asked the company to seek nod from creditors and shareholders nod on May 2 for spinning off financial services business.

That will pave the way for the NCLT to give its final approval to the scheme of arrangement under which those holding shares of Reliance Industries as on April 25, 2023 will get an equal number of shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd.

If all clearances come through, the Jio Financial Services shares could list on the stock exchanges by September.