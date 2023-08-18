Jio Financial Services To Get Listed On Aug 21

Jio Financial Services Ltd. will start trading on Aug. 21, according to a statement on the BSE Ltd.

At the special pre-open session conducted on July 20, JFSL shares were priced at Rs 261.85 apiece, which was a much higher price than the apportionment cost of Rs 133 per share that RIL had set for JSFL. That gives it a market value of a little over $20.2 billion, or Rs 1.66 lakh crore, after the demerger.

That's about four times its book value, said Sushil Choksey, chief executive at Indus Equity Advisors, to BQ Prime. By comparison, Bajaj Finance Ltd., one of India's biggest non-bank lenders, trades at six times its book value.

On August 11, BQ Prime had reported that RIL had credited shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. to the demat accounts of eligible shareholders.

RIL will conduct its annual general meeting on August 28.