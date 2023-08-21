Jio Financial Services Hits Lower Circuit After Listing

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. hit lower circuit after a muted listing on the Indian exchanges on Monday.

The shares were listed at Rs 262 apiece on the National Stock Exchange over the derived price of Rs 261.85. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 265 over the derived price of Rs 251.

Shares of the company hit lower circuit of 5% and were trading at Rs 248.90 on the NSE and Rs 251.75 on the BSE during the first hour of trading.

Last year, the board approved a scheme of arrangement among Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. and their respective shareholders and creditors to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments.

The special pre-open session for the demerger of RIL resulted in Jio Financial Services being ascribed a value of Rs 261.85 per share.