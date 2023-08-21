Jio Financial Services Hits Lower Circuit After Listing
Shares of were listed at Rs 262 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared with the derived price of Rs 261.85.
Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. hit lower circuit after a muted listing on the Indian exchanges on Monday.
The shares were listed at Rs 262 apiece on the National Stock Exchange over the derived price of Rs 261.85. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 265 over the derived price of Rs 251.
Shares of the company hit lower circuit of 5% and were trading at Rs 248.90 on the NSE and Rs 251.75 on the BSE during the first hour of trading.
Last year, the board approved a scheme of arrangement among Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. and their respective shareholders and creditors to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments.
The special pre-open session for the demerger of RIL resulted in Jio Financial Services being ascribed a value of Rs 261.85 per share.
JFS will only be removed from the indices after the end of third day. In case the share price hits the circuit on both first two days, then exclusion will be deferred by another three days.
After two consecutive days of JFS not hitting the price band, it be removed from the indices after the third trading day even if it hits the price band on the last day.
Jefferies On Jio Financial Services
Derived price of Rs 262 per share implies market cap of Rs 1.6 lakh crore and core-book valuation at 1.9 times price-to-book. Value of a 6.1% stake in RIL is Rs 1 lakh crore, 63% of the market cap, promoters hold 46% stake, according to Jefferies note.
Key Areas Of Business Focus
In the information memorandum, Jio Financial Services' management has identified that core areas of businesses will include retail lending, merchant lending, payments bank operations, payments solutions and insurance broking.
Consumer lending will include financing for consumer durables sold through retail stores to begin with and will add more secured loans later. Merchant lending vertical will focus on merchants in grocery, digital, fashion and pharma formats.
In SME segment, it will focus on working capital loans.
It will build payments platforms focused on merchants, ramp up Jio Payments Bank and build insurance broking. It has also set up a JV with Blackrock to launch AMC business and may other businesses.
Shareholding, Management Team And Board of Directors
The shareholding of Jio Financial Services replicates that of its erstwhile parent, RIL, with promoters holding a 46% stake.
KV Kamath is the chairperson (erstwhile chief executive officer of ICICI Bank Ltd. and on board of RIL).
Hitesh Sethia, who was earlier with ICICI Bank, is the CEO and many chief experience officers have been appointed, including Charanjit Attra as chief operating officer, Manish Singh as chief human resources officer AND Abhishek Pathak as chief financial officer.