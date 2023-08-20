Jio Financial Services Listing: Here's All You Need To Know

Jio Financial Services Ltd., the Reliance Industries' fintech business, is all set to list on the Indian exchanges on Aug. 21

The board, last year, approved a scheme of arrangement among RIL, Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd. and their respective shareholders and creditors to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments.

The special pre-open session for the demerger of the Reliance Industries resulted in Jio Financial Services Ltd. being ascribed a value of Rs 261.85 per share. Since the shares were not transferred to the eligible RIL shareholders and exchanges permission pending, the JFS stock remained in the benchmark indices Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex as a dormant stock.

RIL continued to trade in a normal market after adjusting for the demerger of the financial services business.