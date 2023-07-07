Jio Financial Services: How To Value Mukesh Ambani's New Fintech?

Reliance Industries Ltd. received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, for the demerger of the financial services business to create Jio Financial Services Ltd.—the third consumer-facing subsidiary of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled group after retail and telecom.

The shareholding of Jio Financial Services will mirror that of RIL, with each shareholder getting one share for every one held in the parent.

The financial services business, incubated by RIL through its subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investment and Holding Ltd., currently holds licences for a payment gateway, payments bank, non-bank lending and broking, among others.

The merger, though approved by the NCLT, will require approval from the banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India, the company had said in its scheme of arrangement filed with the NCLT.

These approvals will be key to a faster listing of the fintech on the stock exchanges. RIL will announce the record date, or the cut-off for shareholders to be eligible to get the new subsidiary's shares, once all regulatory approvals are in place.

Jio Financial Services will focus on digital services and offer consumer and merchant lending for 2 crore retail customers it has acquired through the direct-to-consumer venture. Its latest offering is Jio Pay, a UPI-based payments interface that it plans to launch through its Jio Bharat phone aimed at winning over 25 crore feature phone customers of Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The new financial arm will start with an equity share capital of Rs 6,570.3 crore to mirror the shareholding of RIL.

Reliance will capitalise the company as part of the scheme of arrangement to ensure the financial arm will have sufficient regulatory capital for business growth.

This capital could further change on the induction of new investors after the demerger, providing new valuations for the company. A flexible structure for Jio Financial Services will allow the company to partner with strategic or financial investors, RIL had said earlier.