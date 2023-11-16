Jio Financial Services Gets RBI Nod For Appointment Of Isha Ambani, Others As Directors
The company is advised to update its profile after the change in management in XBRL returns accordingly, RBI said.
Jio Financial Services Ltd. received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Isha Ambani, Anshuman Thakur and Hitesh Kumar Sethia as directors of the company.
The company is advised to update its profile after the change in management in XBRL returns accordingly, the regulator said in a statement on Nov. 15.
The Mukesh Ambani-owned financial services company announced new business ventures last month. It has planned to foray into ventures under the lending, insurance broking, payments bank and payment solutions businesses.
Last month, the shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd. approved the appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani to the board of directors of the flagship.
Shares of Jio Financial Services rose as much as 1.32% to Rs 227.1 apiece, but pared gains to trade 0.6% higher at Rs 225.5 apiece as of 2:57 p.m. This compares with a 0.89% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday.