Jio Financial Services Gets RBI Nod For Appointment Of Isha Ambani, Others As Directors

Jio Financial Services Ltd. received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Isha Ambani, Anshuman Thakur and Hitesh Kumar Sethia as directors of the company.

The company is advised to update its profile after the change in management in XBRL returns accordingly, the regulator said in a statement on Nov. 15.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned financial services company announced new business ventures last month. It has planned to foray into ventures under the lending, insurance broking, payments bank and payment solutions businesses.