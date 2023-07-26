Jio Financial Partners With BlackRock For Asset Management Foray

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s demerged financial services arm, Jio Financial Services, and investment manager BlackRock have signed an agreement to foray into the asset management industry.

The 50:50 joint venture, Jio BlackRock, will deliver tech-enabled access to affordable investment solutions, the Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. Both companies will initially invest $150 million, or Rs 1,230.2 crore, each in the joint venture.

The new company will have its own management team, but will require regulatory approval before it can begin offering services. Among the more prominent services offered by asset management companies are mutual funds and portfolio management services. Assuming no other company launches a mutual fund in the interim, Jio Blackrock would become the forty-second player in an increasingly crowded industry.

Only last month, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund became the forty-first player in the industry, which had assets under management of Rs 44.4 lakh crore as of the end of June.