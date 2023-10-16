Jio Financial Announces Ventures Under Lending, Insurance And Payments Business

Jio Financial Services Ltd. has announced new business ventures.

The company has different branches, including four existing businesses—Jio Finance Ltd., Jio Insurance Broking Ltd., Jio Payments Bank, and Jio Payments Solutions—as well as an investment holding company, Reliance Industrial Investment Holdings Ltd. and a proposed asset management joint venture with BlackRock.

Adopting a direct-to-customer approach, Jio Financial Services plans to foray into new ventures under the lending, insurance broking, payments bank and payment solutions businesses, according to the Q2 FY24 investor presentation.