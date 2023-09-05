Jio 7th Anniversary Offers: Check Out Recharge Packages, Discounts On Meals, Flight Tickets

The special promotions are currently being applied to the recharge packages of Rs 299, Rs 749, and Rs 2,999.

With the Rs 299 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio is providing 2GB of data daily, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS for a duration of 28 days. Additionally, this package includes a bonus of 7 GB of extra data as part of a limited-time promotion.

The Rs 749 prepaid package includes 2 GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS each day, and is valid for 90 days. During this promotional period, the service provider is also giving an additional 14GB of data.