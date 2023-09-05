Jio 7th Anniversary Offers: Check Out Recharge Packages, Discounts On Meals, Flight Tickets
Check out Reliance Jio's 7th anniversary offerings, including extra data, special vouchers, discounts on meals and flight tickets.
On the occasion of the 7th year anniversary of Reliance Jio on Tuesday, the teleco announced special offers for its subscribers. The company is offering extra data and special vouchers for the recharges which are done between September 5 to September 30.
Celebrating 7 years of togetherness ð and the unstoppable Jio Generation ð®ð³ â¤ï¸#WithLoveFromJio #7yearsofJio pic.twitter.com/V8exIAqeqw— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) September 5, 2023
Jio 7th Anniversary Offers
The special promotions are currently being applied to the recharge packages of Rs 299, Rs 749, and Rs 2,999.
With the Rs 299 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio is providing 2GB of data daily, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS for a duration of 28 days. Additionally, this package includes a bonus of 7 GB of extra data as part of a limited-time promotion.
The Rs 749 prepaid package includes 2 GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS each day, and is valid for 90 days. During this promotional period, the service provider is also giving an additional 14GB of data.
Jio 7th Anniversary Offerings
The Rs 2,999 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio includes 2.5GB of data every day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS daily, with a validity period of 365 days. Additionally, this package includes 21 GB of bonus data; a Rs 200 discount on Ajio; 20% discount on Netmeds; Rs 100 discount on Swiggy; a complimentary McDonald’s meal for purchases of Rs 149 or more; 10% discount at Reliance Digital; and up to Rs 1,500 discount on flight tickets and 15% discount on hotel bookings via Yatra.
Reliance Jio is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, headquartered in Mumbai, India. It was launched in September 2016.