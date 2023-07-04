'Jio Bharat' Phone Targets 25 Crore 2G Users Of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Brokerages

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s Rs 999 'Jio Bharat' phone will increase competition as billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled operator targets 25 crore low-cost 2G users of rivals Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd.

The users will get unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data for Rs 123 per month. The annual plan will cost Rs 1,234 for 168 GB data.

The new phone will likely increase competition in the feature phone space, according to brokerages. These new tariff plans are 30% cheaper than competitor plans and offer access to the JioCinema OTT app, JioPay, and JioSaavn music app, BofA Securities said in a note on July 4. "Through the '2G-Mukt Bharat' initiative, Jio aims to upgrade feature phones to the new Jio Bharat OS platform."

Here's what brokerages have to say on the new Reliance Jio internet-enabled 'Jio Bharat' Phones