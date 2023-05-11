Jio, Airtel Splitting Vi's Exiting Users Equally Among Themselves

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. are gaining in equal measure at the expense of Vodafone Idea Ltd.

India's two largest telecom operators added roughly a million subscribers each in February, even as their distant third peer lost a little over two million users, according to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Still, nearly a fifth of India's 1,142 million mobile phone users are holding onto Vodafone Idea.

As of Feb. 28, the joint venture of Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group had a market share of 20.84%, while Jio and Airtel held 37.41% and 32.39%, respectively. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd., and Reliance Communications Ltd. accounted for the rest.

In February, 11.17 million mobile phone users submitted requests for mobile number portability. A total of 808 million MNP requests have been registered since the implementation of mobile number portability.