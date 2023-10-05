Jio, Airtel Roll Out Special Plans To Woo Cricket Fans

Similarly, plans priced at Rs 388 and Rs 808 offer 2 GB of high-speed data per day for 28 and 84 days, respectively, and come with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

In addition, the 84-day Rs 598 plan and the annual Rs 3,178 plan offer users one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and 2GB high-speed data per day.