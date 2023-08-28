Jio AirFiber To Be Launched On September 19; Here's All You Need To Know
Ambani said that AirFiber uses Jio's PAN-India 5G network & advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre.
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that Jio AirFiber will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19.
Addressing the 46th AGM of the company, Ambani said that AirFiber uses Jio's PAN-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre.
"Through optical fiber, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily but with Jio AirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 1,50,000 connections per day. This is a tenfold increase, expanding our addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises," Ambani said.
Here's all you need to know about Jio AirFiber:
What Is Jio AirFiber?
According to the information on Jio's website, AirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. You just have to just plug it in, turn it on, and that's it.
"You now have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. With Jio AirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet," Jio said.
The company is likely to announce the official pricing and plans in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Jio's 5G services marks the fastest-ever rollout of this scale anywhere in the world, and the company is 'on track' to cover the entire country with the ultra high-speed network by December this year.
Jio's 5G network covers 96% of towns and the company is on track to cover the entire country by December.
"Jio's overall customer base has now crossed the milestone of 450 million subscribers, reflecting a year-on-year revenue growth of over 20%," he said.
The per-user data consumption on Jio's network has surged, with the average user now consuming over 25 GB every month, Ambani claimed.
Ambani said that Jio was launched seven years ago with a mission to transform India into a Premier Digital Society, and added "we have invested our heart and soul into building a Digital Public Infrastructure which the entire world has begun to admire."
Jio has been the main catalyst of New India's spectacular digital transformation, he asserted.