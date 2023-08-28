Jio AirFiber To Be Launched On September 19; Here's All You Need To Know

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that Jio AirFiber will be launched on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 19.

Addressing the 46th AGM of the company, Ambani said that AirFiber uses Jio's PAN-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre.

"Through optical fiber, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily but with Jio AirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 1,50,000 connections per day. This is a tenfold increase, expanding our addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises," Ambani said.

Here's all you need to know about Jio AirFiber: