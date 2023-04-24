Jio 5G Yet To See Meaningful Growth Amid Sky-High Capex

India’s largest telecom operator has practically thrown money at rolling out 5G services with nary an impact on its financial performance. Not yet, at least.

In the January-March 2023 quarter, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. extended coverage of its "True5G" services to more than 2,300 urban centres across India, up from just 134 cities and towns in the previous quarter. With more than 60,000 5G sites already deployed, the company is on track to complete a pan-India rollout by December 2023.

That, however, has come at a cost. The telecom venture of India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, spent a total of Rs 33,600 crore in 2022–23 to acquire 700 MHz and 3,500 MHz spectrum and launch 5G operations.