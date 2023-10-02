Jindal Steel & Power Denies It Agreed To Invest In Venezuela

BQPrimeBusiness NewsJindal Steel & Power Denies It Agreed To Invest In Venezuela
Jindal Steel & Power “completely and categorically denies signing of any agreement or committing to any investment in Venezuela,” according to a statement.

02 Oct 2023, 7:33 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Steel slabs in a storage area inside Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.'s manufacturing plant. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Steel slabs in a storage area inside Jindal Steel and Power Ltd.'s manufacturing plant. (Source: Company website)

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. said it hasn’t signed an agreement or committed to any financing in Venezuela. 

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday that Venezuela’s government signed an agreement with the Indian company to operate CVG Ferrominera Orinoco, the country’s largest iron-ore producing plant, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. 

Ferrominera has an annual installed capacity of 25,000 metric tons of iron ore and proven reserves for 4.2 million metric tons. The plants have been working below capacity due to years of mismanagement, lack of investment and a power crisis that hit the nation in 2009 and forced the company to cut production to save energy. 

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

