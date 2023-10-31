Jindal Steel And Power Q2 Results: Profit Surges Six Times On Lower Costs, Beats Estimates

Consolidated crude steel production grew 4.4% to 1.9 million tonne, while consolidated steel sales remained flat at 2.01 MT. The decline in revenue was on account of a 9.4% decline in realisation.

The surge in profit was driven by reduced costs, supported by strong volume. The cost of materials consumed declined 2.8% to Rs 4,463 crore, while other expenses fell 15.6% to Rs 3,944 crore.

Share of value-added products increased to 67% from 63% in the year-ago period.

The company has started production at the Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine in Chhattisgarh, with reserves of 167 MT. This mine is expected to support the proposed expansion of its Raigarh integrated steel plant to a capacity of 9.6 MT per annum from the existing 3.6 MTPA.

The company plans to increase its crude steel capacity to 12.9 MTPA by the current fiscal and further to 15.9 MTPA by the next fiscal from the current 9.6 MTPA. This will be driven by doubling capacity at its Angul facility to 12.3 MTPA, from 6 MTPA currently. JSPL plans to spend Rs 5,600 crore each in fiscal 2024 and 2025 to fuel this expansion.

"We expect the demand to be robust in the second half of the current fiscal as India continues to march to a different drumbeat," Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said.

Shares of JSPL closed 1.53% lower at Rs 633.8 apiece before the results were announced as compared with a 0.32% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.