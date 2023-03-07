Jindal Stainless To Invest Rs 120 Crore To Set Up Two Rooftop Solar Projects

"This is an important step towards achieving our net zero target. Our commitment is responsible business practices and dedication to reducing carbon footprint. We will continue this practice," JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

The company's Hisar unit has already commissioned rooftop solar projects of 4.1 MWp, which is capable of generating 110.7 million units of electricity and reducing 78,597 tonnes of CO2 emissions.