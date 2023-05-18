BQPrimeBusiness NewsJindal Stainless Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates
Jindal Stainless Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates

The company's net profit fell 19.96% to Rs 716.29 crore in Q4, but beat estimates of Rs 603.07 crore.

18 May 2023, 10:47 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@chris_dion?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Christophe Dion</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/Steel?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Christophe Dion/ Unsplash)

Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd. rose the most in two months on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 19.96% to Rs 716.29 crore during the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. However, it beat analyst estimates of Rs 603.07 crore.

The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for fiscal 2023, with a total outgo of Rs 123.52 crore. It also approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via debt.

Jindal Stainless Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)

  • Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 9,765.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,508.67 crore).

  • Ebitda down 19% at Rs 1,143.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 904.20 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 11.71% versus 14.52% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.6%).

  • Net profit is down 19.96% at Rs 716.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 603.07 crore).

Shares of Jindal Stainless advanced 7.56% to Rs 301.6 apiece, compared to a 0.22% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:00 a.m.

The stock advanced as much as 8.17% intraday, rising the most in two months since March 8. Total traded volume stood at 13.9 times its 30-day average.

Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 11.5% over the next 12 months.

