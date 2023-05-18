Jindal Stainless Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates

Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd. rose the most in two months on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit fell 19.96% to Rs 716.29 crore during the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. However, it beat analyst estimates of Rs 603.07 crore.

The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for fiscal 2023, with a total outgo of Rs 123.52 crore. It also approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via debt.