Jindal Stainless Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Beat Estimates
The company's net profit fell 19.96% to Rs 716.29 crore in Q4, but beat estimates of Rs 603.07 crore.
Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd. rose the most in two months on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit fell 19.96% to Rs 716.29 crore during the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. However, it beat analyst estimates of Rs 603.07 crore.
The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for fiscal 2023, with a total outgo of Rs 123.52 crore. It also approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via debt.
Jindal Stainless Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 9,765.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,508.67 crore).
Ebitda down 19% at Rs 1,143.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 904.20 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.71% versus 14.52% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.6%).
Net profit is down 19.96% at Rs 716.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 603.07 crore).
Shares of Jindal Stainless advanced 7.56% to Rs 301.6 apiece, compared to a 0.22% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:00 a.m.
The stock advanced as much as 8.17% intraday, rising the most in two months since March 8. Total traded volume stood at 13.9 times its 30-day average.
Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 11.5% over the next 12 months.