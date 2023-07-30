Jindal Stainless Seeks Government Intervention To Check Surging Steel Imports

According to official data, the Share of China, Japan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nepal and the USA increased in total steel imports of India in June 2023 as compared to June 2022.

India's steel imports rose 7.6% to 4.84 lakh metric tonne during June 2023, over the same month last year. In June 2022, the import from China was 26.1% and Vietnam was 1%.