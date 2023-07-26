Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Profit Surges 45%, Beats Estimates

Standalone sales volume grew 54% to 5,48,613 tonne, driving revenue and profitability.

Backed by healthy growth in the domestic market and a government push on infrastructure, sales volume grew across segments, driven by a domestic revenue share of 83%. Pre-festive season demand picked up in the consumer segment, contributing to sales volume.

Exports grew by 17%, with a focus on the U.S. and European markets.

"We have recently expanded our capacity; hence, the attention will be on stabilising and synergising the expanded units," Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said. "Since the Indian stainless-steel industry is operating well below its capacity, it needs government support for (a) level playing field."

The company completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel Ltd., an associate company of the Jindal Stainless group. JUSL operates a 1.6 million tonne hot strip mill, a 0.2 MT cold rolling mill, and is undergoing an expansion of 3.2 MT in Jajpur, Odisha.

Shares of Jindal Stainless closed 1.64% higher at Rs 378.25 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.5% gain in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose 2.1% intraday to hit an all-time high of Rs 380 per share.