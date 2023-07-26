Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Profit Surges 45%, Beats Estimates
Revenue was up 25% to Rs 10,184 crore, while Ebitda margin was at 11.71% vs 10.95%.
Jindal Stainless Ltd.'s net profit rose 45% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The stainless-steel manufacturer's profit rose to Rs 737.6 crore in the June quarter in comparison with Rs 507.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 479.9 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Jindal Stainless Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25% to Rs 10,184 crore vs. Rs 8,118.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 9,457.8 crore).
Ebitda up 34% to Rs 1,192.4 crore vs. Rs 889.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 994.6 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.71% vs. 10.95% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.5%).
Ebitda per tonne is down 12.4% at Rs 20,375 vs. Rs 23,264.
Net profit up 45% at Rs 737.6 crore vs. Rs 507.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 479.9 crore).
Standalone sales volume grew 54% to 5,48,613 tonne, driving revenue and profitability.
Backed by healthy growth in the domestic market and a government push on infrastructure, sales volume grew across segments, driven by a domestic revenue share of 83%. Pre-festive season demand picked up in the consumer segment, contributing to sales volume.
Exports grew by 17%, with a focus on the U.S. and European markets.
"We have recently expanded our capacity; hence, the attention will be on stabilising and synergising the expanded units," Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said. "Since the Indian stainless-steel industry is operating well below its capacity, it needs government support for (a) level playing field."
The company completed the acquisition of Jindal United Steel Ltd., an associate company of the Jindal Stainless group. JUSL operates a 1.6 million tonne hot strip mill, a 0.2 MT cold rolling mill, and is undergoing an expansion of 3.2 MT in Jajpur, Odisha.
Shares of Jindal Stainless closed 1.64% higher at Rs 378.25 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.5% gain in the NSE Nifty 50. It rose 2.1% intraday to hit an all-time high of Rs 380 per share.