Jindal Mobilitric Announces Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturing Plant

On the lines of "aggressive network strategy," the manufacturing group declared entry into 40 cities in 10 states of India with an exclusive dealership network and the finalisation of its first overseas exclusive experience centre in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Jindal Mobilitric Pvt. Ltd. also plans to release a range of electric two-wheelers in April 2023. These will be aimed at "premium, executive, and mass segment consumers".

Shares of the company gained as much as 1.11% to Rs 465.05 as of 11:53 a.m. on Jan. 10, while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.91%.