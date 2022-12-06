Jet Airways Revival Hits New Snag As Banks Push Back On Funding

Jet Airways collapsed in 2019 under a lot of debt after years as India’s top private airline. It had promised to start flying again in March this year but has struggled to order new aircraft because lenders have been reluctant to take on fresh liabilities. Its new owners also still haven’t reached an agreement about formally taking over the airline, the people familiar with the matter said, limiting the ability of Jalan and Fritsch to infuse more funds and order planes.