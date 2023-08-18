Jet Airways: Jalan Kalrock Consortium Seek More Time To Pay Rs 350 Crore To Lenders

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium asked for an extension of the deadline before the NCLAT on Friday to make a payment of Rs 350 crore, which the Committee of Creditors has stipulated as a demonstration of their genuine intentions.

The CoC, led by the State Bank of India, had previously asked JKC to pay the amount by Aug. 31.

JKC, the successful bidder for the grounded Jet Airways, has now submitted before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal that they would be able to infuse Rs 100 crore by Aug. 31 and another Rs 100 crore by Sept. 30.

The consortium said the rest of the sum of Rs 150 crore could be obtained from encashing a performance bank guarantee, which is in favour of the CoC.

Based on the consortium's proposal, the bench directed it to file an application mentioning the grounds for seeking an extension of time to make the payments within 24 hours and posted the matter to be heard on Monday.

SBI had previously conveyed that the consortium hadn't injected any funds into the debt-stricken airline as of yet.

The consortium had contended that despite having a sanctioned revival strategy in place, obstacles to commencing operations had arisen due to creditors initiating legal proceedings across various platforms.

The JKC emphasised that even though it possessed a licence that remained valid for over a year before its expiration, the CoC had prevented its utilisation.