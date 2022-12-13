Jet Airways Insolvency: Jalan Kalrock Seeks To Implement Resolution Plan

Jet Airways Ltd.'s successful bidders, Murari Lal Jalan and the Kalrock Capital consortium, approached the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Monday seeking to implement the resolution plan.

The consortium complied with all the conditions precedent necessary for the implementation of the resolution plan on May 20, its counsel, Krishnendu Datta, told the bench. The appellate tribunal recorded this fact in its order dated Oct. 21, he said.

The condition precedent here refers to business requisites necessary for the functioning of an airline, including several licences from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

As per the resolution plan, in addition to these licences, the resolution applicant is also required to get DGCA and MoCA's approval on the business plan. This entails the DGCA's approval for the reinstatement of Jet Airways' suspended slots. An international traffic rights clearance is another prerequisite. The demerger of the airline's subsidiary, Airjet Ground Services Ltd., was also part of the resolution. It further provided that the employees of the insolvent company would be transferred to AGSL.

According to the consortium, all these necessary conditions have been met.

Jet Airways' monitoring committee, however, has refused implementation of the resolution plan, citing the non-fulfilment of these conditions precedent. According to the committee, the successful bidder has failed to obtain international air traffic clearance as required under the plan.