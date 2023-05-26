Jet Airways Insolvency: Jalan-Kalrock Gets More Time To Pay Dues To SBI

The NCLAT gave an extra period of over three months on Friday to Jet Airways' successful bidder, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, to pay back their dues to State Bank of India.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium had 150 days from Nov. 16, 2022, to May 15, 2023, to pay their dues of Rs 150 crore to SBI, which is part of the monitoring committee responsible for the smooth running of the grounded Jet Airways' resolution plan.

When the payment of dues was not done in time, the consortium approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to restrain SBI from encashing the performance bank guarantees.

The New Delhi bench of the NCLAT had reserved its order in the case on May 22 and it was set to be pronounced on May 30. However, the court decided to give its pronouncement in advance.