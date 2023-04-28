Jet Airways CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor Resigns As End Date For Flying Licence Nears

Jet Airways (India) Ltd.'s CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor has announced his resignation on Friday, days before the company's air operator certificate was set to expire.

Kapoor was one of the last remaining senior executives at the grounded airline. He will depart on Monday. The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Neeraj Manchanda quit on Tuesday.

The Jalan-Karlock Consortium, the winning bidder for the airline in the bankruptcy proceedings, said in a statement that its executive committee would oversee CEO-designate responsibilities till it found a suitable replacement.

Ankit Jalan, board member of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, said the revival of Jet Airways is through a court-approved process, which has taken more time than "originally estimated by us". "But needless to say, JKC is committed to the revival of Jet Airways."

Jalan said the group is in the last leg of closing the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to JKC, subsequent to which it would settle outstanding amounts payable to previous creditors, as per the resolution plan.

Soon thereafter, it will recommence the commercial operations of Jet Airways according to relaunch plans, he said.