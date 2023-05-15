Jeffrey Epstein Keeps Haunting Wall Street Long After His Death

In March, JPMorgan sued Jes Staley, its former head of asset management, accusing him of keeping it in the dark about the extent of his relationship with Epstein and shielding the financier from being rejected as a customer. The bank has sought to claw back Staley’s pay and said he should bear any liability for its dealings with Epstein. Staley, in turn, accused the bank of using him as a “public relations shield” and asked a court to dismiss the case.