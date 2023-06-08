Jefferies' Top Stock Bets For June

As Nifty and Sensex inched closer to record highs and foreign investors bought Indian stocks for the third straight month in May to turn net buyers for 2023, pumping Rs 36,392 crore into domestic equities so far, Jefferies picked its favourites.

For June, the top pick includes 25 stocks with "buy" ratings and six with "underperform" ratings.

Among the financials, the brokerage picked ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd., and SBI Cards & Payment Services.

In the automotive sector, it was TVS Motors Co. and Tata Motors Ltd., while the pharma and healthcare sectors included Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Medanta (Global Health Ltd.), and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.

Other top bets are Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Lodha (Macrotech Developers), Navine Flourine International Ltd., Polycab India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Ultratech Cements Ltd., and Zomato.