Jefferies Views Hospitals As An Investment Alternative To Hotels

Jefferies has leaned in favour of hospitals as an alternative sector for investors inclined towards putting their money in a sector such as hotels.

"A head-to-head comparison of hospitals and hotels, sectors with similar operating metrics, suggests that hospitals have delivered consistent growth and command a superior RoCE (return on capital employed) profile," Jefferies said in an investor note.

While the demand for tourism, corporate revival, and cyclical recovery should benefit hotels in the near term, hospitals remain a structural play, and weakness from regulatory news flows should be viewed as a buying opportunity, the brokerage added.