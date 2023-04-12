Jefferies Views Hospitals As An Investment Alternative To Hotels
Hospitals generates a much higher return on capital employed; hotels in this specific metric lags far behind
Jefferies has leaned in favour of hospitals as an alternative sector for investors inclined towards putting their money in a sector such as hotels.
"A head-to-head comparison of hospitals and hotels, sectors with similar operating metrics, suggests that hospitals have delivered consistent growth and command a superior RoCE (return on capital employed) profile," Jefferies said in an investor note.
While the demand for tourism, corporate revival, and cyclical recovery should benefit hotels in the near term, hospitals remain a structural play, and weakness from regulatory news flows should be viewed as a buying opportunity, the brokerage added.
What Are The Key Near Term Factors At Play?
The hotel industry will benefit from a tourism upsurge, corporate travel rebound, and cyclical recovery in the near term.
But for hospitals, regulatory headwinds in an election year, coupled with recent CCI investigations and increasing bed reservations, may impact sentiments in the near term, Jefferies said.
It added that hotels have no material dearth of manpower when it comes to talent availability, but hospitals have a limited surgeon pool, which becomes a point of differentiation.
Weak Growth In Hospitals In Near Term A Buying Opportunity
Hospital growth lags hotel growth in the near term, according to Jefferies, but hospitals have been consistent performers across periods, delivering double-digit revenue growth during fiscal 2019–2023 while hotels had moderate growth.
"Investors should view any weakness in hospital stocks as a buying opportunity for its consistent performance, defensive characteristics, and superior ROCE," Jefferies said.
Long Term Factor: ROCE
But nevertheless, the hospital industry generates a much higher return on capital employed, while the hotel industry in this specific metric lags far behind, according to Jefferies.
"The key reason for higher hospital ROCE is due to a far superior ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) versus a hotel ARR (average room rate)," the brokerage pointed out.
A Metro multi-specialty can fetch Rs 75,000 per day for each occupied bed versus just Rs 12,000–15,000 per day on average for luxury hotel rooms, Jefferies highlighted.
"A green-field hospital can deliver high teens ROCE vs. single digit for hotels on current industry pricing," it said, adding that the low ROCE is also weighing on new supply additions in hotels.
Growth Versus Consistency
Jefferies explained that hotels are partially discretionary and are paid for out of the customers pockets. Hence, the "prosperity of the industry partly depends on overall macroeconomic buoyancy, while hospitals are largely unaffected by short-term economic activities and are driven by clinical excellence," it added.
The brokerage expects that the hotel industry will witness a 10–23% revenue CAGR versus a 10–14% CAGR for hospitals over fiscal 2023–2025.
Meanwhile, according to the brokerage, the Ebitda CAGR for hotels could be "superior," at 14–34%, compared to 11–16% for hospitals.
The hotels sector would continue to benefit over fiscal 2023 through 2025 from cyclical recovery even after posting a sharp fourfold Ebitda jump in fiscal 2023 post-Covid-19 normalisation, the brokerage said.
Top Picks
Jefferies kept a 'buy' rating for Global Health Ltd. (Medanta) and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. with price targets of Rs 630 and Rs 530, respectively.
In the hotel industry, the brokerage covers Indian Hotels Company Ltd. with a 'buy' rating and price target of Rs 380 per share.