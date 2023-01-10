Jefferies Picks Top Real Estate Bets As It Sees Testing Housing Market In 2023

The Indian housing market has seen volume surge of 25% year-on-year in 2022 to a record high, the research house said in a Jan. 8 note.

"We expect the upturn to enter its third year in 2023. The mortgage rates have risen by 200 basis points from their lows in 2022, though as rate hike cycle probably peaks, mortgage rate hikes should be behind us by early 2023," Jefferies said.

Pricing sentiment is more important for demand, it said. As inflationary price hikes should sustain through 2023, and affordability is better than mid-cycle, the Indian property market should see positive sentiment for home buying persisting this year, according to Jefferies.