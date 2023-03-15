Jefferies Initiates 'Buy' On Sona BLW, Cites Strong Order Book

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. stands to gain from growing orders and demand for electric vehicle differentials, according to Jefferies.

An early entry in advanced differential gears—a system that helps transmit power from the engine to wheels—for electric vehicles and continued research and development have enabled the company to secure large orders and raise its global differentials market share from 4.5% in 2019 to 7.2% in 2022, the brokerage said in a note on Tuesday.

Sona BLW is the dominant player in the category in India with a 55–90% share in passenger and commercial vehicles, and tractors, Jefferies said. The share of differentials in Sona BLW's revenue has risen from 47% in FY18 to 55% in nine months ended December, led by new orders, especially for EVs, the note said.