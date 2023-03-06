Jefferies Expects Strong Profit Growth For Affordable Home Financiers

Jefferies expects strong profit growth for affordable housing financiers driven by strong loan growth over the next three years.

"Loan growth at affordable housing finance companies stays strong and should grow at 19-20% CAGR over fiscal 2023-26," the brokerage said in an investor note dated March 5.

It pointed out that net interest margins have held up well and could take a tad longer to bottom. But profit growth should be strong for these companies, the brokerage added.

The brokerage expects the net interest margins to ease slowly. However, net interest income should still grow at a 22-26% CAGR over fiscal 2023–2026, Jefferies said.