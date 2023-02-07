Jefferies Cuts Target Price On Nykaa As Urban Consumption Slows

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. gained even as Jefferies cut its target price on Nykaa's parent due to slowing urban consumption.

"We reduce our price target...on lower multiples to factor in the pullback in valuation for retailers in the context of near-term slowdown concerns," Jefferies said in a Feb. 6 note.

The brokerage maintained its 'buy' rating but reduced its target price to Rs 200 from Rs 275, still implying a potential upside of 41% from current levels.

Nykaa's stock has underperformed the index, much like its listed internet peers, Zomato Ltd. and One97 Communications Ltd.