Business NewsJefferies Asia’s Nilesh Jasani Said to Leave to Start AI Fund
ADVERTISEMENT
Jefferies Asia’s Nilesh Jasani Said to Leave to Start AI Fund
Nilesh Jasani, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s vice chairman in Asia, is leaving the firm to focus on starting a global long-only fund for stocks tied to artificial intelligence, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Jefferies Financial Group offices in New York, U.S., on Wednesday. Oct. 13, 2021. Jefferies, which has been expanding in Asia in recent years, saw its global revenue rise by 50% to a record $5.4 billion in the first nine months of the year. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Nilesh Jasani, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s vice chairman in Asia, is leaving the firm to focus on starting a global long-only fund for stocks tied to artificial intelligence, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(Bloomberg) -- Nilesh Jasani, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s vice chairman in Asia, is leaving the firm to focus on starting a global long-only fund for stocks tied to artificial intelligence, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Jasani, who has more than 25 years of experience in the equities business, is likely to leave by the end of this month, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.
Jasani joined Jefferies Asia as the head of research in 2010 from Credit Suisse Group AG, where he spent more than five years. Before that he was the head of equity strategy for Asia ex-Japan for almost three years at HSBC Securities (Asia) Ltd.
At Jefferies, he assumed the role of co-head of equities in 2018 and moved on to become the firm’s vice chairman for the region last year.
A Jefferies spokeswoman did not immediately reply to an email seeking comments on Jasani’s move.