Jay Kotak Says 'I Have Not Carried A Wallet Anywhere In India...'; Here's Why
In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Jay Kotak said that technology is transforming India for all.
Jay Kotak, co-head of Kotak 811 and son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak said he has not carried a wallet anywhere in India in the month of August.
Kotak said that he has been using his phone to make payments.
Praising the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Jay Kotak said that he used the instant real-time payments system for street snacks, medicines, restaurants & even tips.
"Average UPI transaction cost is ~0 vs ~1% for cards," he said.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Jay Kotak also said that technology is transforming India for all.
I have not carried a wallet anywhere in India this month. Just my phone.— Jay Kotak (@jay_kotakone) August 22, 2023
All payments via UPI. Street snacks, medicines, restaurants & even tips. Avg UPI transaction cost is ~0 vs ~1% for cards.
All ID & documentation via digilocker. Including multiple airport entries.
(1/2)
He also has not carried any physical documents.
"All ID & documentation via digilocker. Including multiple airport entries," he said.
"A decent smartphone can be bought under Rs. 10,000, with high speed data at the lowest rates in the world. Good network penetration across India. Technology is transforming India for all. Seamless payments and Verified ID are substantive enablers for even further progress," Jay Kotak tweeted.
Take a look at some of the responses to Jay Kotak's tweet:
Same here, Jay. I seldom carry cash nowadays. UPI is everywhere ðð»— Inder J Gusain (@OfficialInderJ) August 22, 2023
Absolutely amazed by the seamless digital transformation happening in India! ð®ð³ Embracing technology for payments via UPI, carrying documentation on Digilocker, and using smartphones for various needs shows the power of innovation. Kudos to the progress that's benefitingâ¦— THOUSIF ZIYA (@thousifziya) August 23, 2023
UPI is fantastic, but the telecom providers leave a lot to be desired. Always better to have some cash handy.— Siddharth (@SierraAlphaC) August 23, 2023
Technological growth in India that too in financial sector is marvellous.— Vadi | AI Master (@vadicreator) August 22, 2023
I can see QR codes in remote villages too.
It's amazing to see the distribution of UPI across the place. Right from vendors to 5-stars— Darshan (@DarshanG_) August 22, 2023
You are able to get the payments done at amazing speeds.
Just saw a recent video of a Germany minister buying vegetables via UPI, being surprised by the tech
Amazing times ahead
UPI's success story has been praised globally.
On Sunday, the German embassy described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop.
One of Indiaâs success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated! pic.twitter.com/I57P8snF0C— German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) August 20, 2023
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank said the internationalization of the unified payments interface (UPI) system is a work in progress as it works towards linking it with more and more overseas counterparts, including some in the West and Japan.
It also enhanced the transaction limit for small-value digital payments to Rs 500 from Rs 200 on UPI Lite.