Jay Kotak Says 'I Have Not Carried A Wallet Anywhere In India...'; Here's Why

Jay Kotak, co-head of Kotak 811 and son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak said he has not carried a wallet anywhere in India in the month of August.

Kotak said that he has been using his phone to make payments.

Praising the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Jay Kotak said that he used the instant real-time payments system for street snacks, medicines, restaurants & even tips.

"Average UPI transaction cost is ~0 vs ~1% for cards," he said.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Jay Kotak also said that technology is transforming India for all.