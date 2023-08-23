Jay Kotak Says 'I Have Not Carried A Wallet Anywhere In India...'; Here's Why

BQPrimeBusiness NewsJay Kotak Says 'I Have Not Carried A Wallet Anywhere In India...'; Here's Why
23 Aug 2023, 12:16 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Instagram/@jay_kotakone</p></div>
Image source: Instagram/@jay_kotakone

Jay Kotak, co-head of Kotak 811 and son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak said he has not carried a wallet anywhere in India in the month of August.

Kotak said that he has been using his phone to make payments.

Praising the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Jay Kotak said that he used the instant real-time payments system for street snacks, medicines, restaurants & even tips.

"Average UPI transaction cost is ~0 vs ~1% for cards," he said.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Jay Kotak also said that technology is transforming India for all.

He also has not carried any physical documents.

"All ID & documentation via digilocker. Including multiple airport entries," he said.

"A decent smartphone can be bought under Rs. 10,000, with high speed data at the lowest rates in the world. Good network penetration across India. Technology is transforming India for all. Seamless payments and Verified ID are substantive enablers for even further progress," Jay Kotak tweeted.

Take a look at some of the responses to Jay Kotak's tweet:

UPI's success story has been praised globally.

On Sunday, the German embassy described digital infrastructure in India as one of its success stories and shared footage of its Digital and Transport Minister Volker Wissing using UPI at a vegetable shop.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank said the internationalization of the unified payments interface (UPI) system is a work in progress as it works towards linking it with more and more overseas counterparts, including some in the West and Japan.

It also enhanced the transaction limit for small-value digital payments to Rs 500 from Rs 200 on UPI Lite.

