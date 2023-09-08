India Megastar Khan’s Action Thriller Lifts Flop-Hit Bollywood

Born in 1965, Khan grew up in a middle-class Muslim household in New Delhi and was 14 when his dad, a businessman who fought against British rule and came from what is now northern Pakistan, died, leaving his magistrate mother to bring up Khan and his elder sister. After starring in television commercials in the 1980s, Khan won wider stardom as a boyish and sensitive heartthrob in a string of 1990s romantic hits, including and Since then he has featured in almost 100 films and is now a major businessman, owning a production house and an Indian Premier League cricket team. Khan has used his fame to express concern about a growing climate of intolerance in India and like many of Bollywood’s cosmopolitan and Muslim leading actors, the star and his family have been subjected to pressure and harassment from hardline Hindu-nationalist groups, including members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.