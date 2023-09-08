Jawan: A Rollicking Record-Breaking Year Continues For The Indian Film Industry

Remember the names. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth, Sunny Deol and... Shah Rukh Khan. These are the superstars breathing life back into the film industry business across the country, especially since the huge post-pandemic box office blips. It all began this year with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ notching up unbelievable numbers across the board and then last month Rajnikanth’s ‘Jailer’ and Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ saw records being broken and new ones created as audiences ventured into cinemas more than ever before. If we thought August was the icing on the cake, then Shah Rukh Khan with ‘Jawan’ has again created unparalleled hysteria, and September has just started.

It is highly unlikely the Indian film industry will witness any other blockbuster year like this, especially the Hindi film industry, many within hope this becomes a regular feature. And as we all know, hope is a good thing. By Wednesday evening, hours before the next day’s early morning 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. shows were about to begin, the advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s multi-lingual ‘Jawan’ had crossed 13 lakh advance tickets. This would mean it would rake in a mammoth number of over Rs 33 crore itself in advance figures and easily beat his own ‘Pathaan’ in terms of opening-day numbers. A late night surge in advances, also given the fact the next day was also a holiday due to Janmashtami, stretched it to over Rs 41 crore (gross) only in advance collection itself. The advance figures for the second day (Friday) had touched Rs 22 crore (gross/all languages) with reasonably good trends for remaining days of the weekend. A phenomenal feat by any yardstick.

Industry trade analysts were putting up figures between the Rs 60-70 crore range for the film (in all languages/India) as the probable actual numbers it could garner. However, by early morning on release day this estimate swelled further, cementing the fact that Khan would easily beat his own ‘Pathaan’s opening day numbers (Rs 55 crore) by a comfortable margin and go on to record the highest opening day ever for a Hindi film.